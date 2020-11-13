Do you have a financial plan? Now is a great time to start one, group says

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s Finance Friday, and with all the changes happening in the world, now might be the right time to make some changes to your financial plans, according to the experts.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Dewey Steffen, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Great Lakes Wealth, about how to make a financial plan.

Steffen suggested preparing a financial plan now for 2021. They can help you with retirement, college, insurance, and estate planning.

Steffen said the most important step to becoming a successful investor is starting now. He suggested rotating and rebalance when investing. Steffen reminded viewers to avoid timing the market, but said to be tactical if and when opportunities arise.

Great Lakes Wealth also started a program called “Our Fee to Your Charity.” This helps the new client and existing clients give back. If you become a new client before Dec. 31, the company will donate half of their fee to your chosen charity.

