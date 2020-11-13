One nurse is helping hundreds of thousands of people in the Heart of Detroit

Her work here in Metro Detroit and around the world has gotten her recognized by outlets like CNN and People Magazine.

Najah Bazzy is a woman who saw a need and is now impacting hundreds of thousands of lives. She started a Zaman International out of the back of her van in 1996 and now it has grown to a 40,000 square foot facility in Inkster. Through a voucher program, women have access to free basic needs like food and clothing. They also offer job-ready skill training and language, literacy classes.

Watch the video to see how Mitch Albom shows us exactly how Najah is helping others in the Heart of Detroit.