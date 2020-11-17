A local restaurant wants to cook for you this Thanksgiving!

With the new restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants taking effect tomorrow, it’s even more important to support your favorite restaurants with take-out. Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away so we thought we would check out one of the Thanksgiving take-out deals being offered around town. Andiamo Restaurants have a menu that everyone can enjoy without all the cooking.

Andiamo Corporate Executive Chef, Jim Oppat, joined host Tati Amare to talk about their take-out options. They will be offering two different sized take-out options for a full Thanksgiving dinner. The smaller package will feed a family of 4-6 people and costs $139.95. The larger package feeds a family of 12 to 15 people and costs $249.95. The turkeys they use are raised sustainably with no hormones or antibiotics.

When you select your package you will be given several choices for sides so you can customize it to your tastes. There are premium options you can add to your order as well. Every package will come with the turkey, gravy, rolls, and brandied fresh cranberry relish.

There are a limited amount of packages, so order soon! To order, go to the Andiamo website. Currently, during the dine-in pause, they are also offering buy-one-get-one-free carry-out.