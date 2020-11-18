Make a donation to help the homeless this holiday season and this company will match it

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In these trying times, so many people are doing whatever they can to stay afloat. For some, it has been even more difficult, due to circumstances that have arisen from COVID-10, like unemployment or losing their homes.

For those who have made it through the economical changes fairly unscathed, it’s a chance to do for others who haven’t been as fortunate.

The Empowerment Plan, which has joined forces with the Ford Motor Company, is providing handmade coats that transition into sleeping bags for the homeless.

You are invited to help the cause.

For every donation made up to $25,000, Ford will match It.

President of The Ford Motor Company Fund, Mary Culler, said company has been lending support in times of need for more than 70 years, and this year, demand is high.

Click or tap here to learn more about the program and to make your donation.