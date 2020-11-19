Wondering what to do as the weather gets chillier? Head to the slopes

Now is the time to start planning that family winter getaway.
Even if you’re not a skier, you could be. That’s what lessons are for. Plus, some resorts offer a variety of options. For example, Treetops Resort in Gaylord is known for its skiing, snowboard and tubing.
Treetops also has a new experience called the Magic Carpet.
The Magic Carpet is a simple way to help learners and beginners get up the ski hill. For the advanced skiers, the resort offers a new challenge called “The Glades,” which is a double black diamond hill. You venture through the trees while enjoying the rush.
Barry Owens, the general manager of Treetops Resort, explained what your family-fun experience could look like.
You also have a chance to win a getaway at Treetops, which includes a two-night stay in one standard room, four lift tickets, and a ski lesson for four ticketholders.
