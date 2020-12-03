Check out this holiday family event on the Michigan Renaissance Festival grounds

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you heard of this new, colorful holiday event for the family?

Hollydazzle takes place on the Michigan Renaissance Festival grounds.

This is a fun place to take pictures with Santa and see an amazing light show. The family can also visit Santa’s sweet shop to pick up fudge, fruit bread, coffee, hot chocolate and cookies.

Social distancing and masks are required. You must sign up for a time slot because only 25 people are allowed on the trail at a time.

The base price for adults is $20 and children’s tickets are $8.

To learn more about Hollydazzle, a Renaissance Christmas extravaganza, click or tap here.