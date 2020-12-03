Keeping warm (and fashionable) in a winter hat

As style editor Jon Jordan points out, this year we’ll be socializing outdoors more than ever, and in Michigan, that means bundling up. He said if you’re going to be in your winter clothes more, you might as well make a statement.

Winter hats are a must-have in Michigan weather, but you’ll want to be aware of what it does to your hair and your look.

Jordan says to start with the basics, since there are so many options for knit hats. Pinkgirls.pink, a local boutique that donates proceeds to breast cancer awareness, offers knit caps with designs ranging from flashy rhinestone studs to more understated stitched holiday messages. Jordan also showed off a hat with a removable pom pom, which he says makes it more versatile for whatever occasion you’re dressing for.

Another big hat trend this year is the bucket hat. You can pick up one of these unisex hats with a fluffy fabric to help keep you warm. Jordan also showed off one genius hack to dealing with wet Michigan snow, all you need to do is drop a clear bucket hat on top of your regular one to keep dry.

You can also combine accessories, as Jordan also modeled a collar scarf with a hood that can be worn in multiple ways. He also reminded everyone not to forget to pair their look with a mask!

For more fashion advice from Jon Jordan, watch the video above.