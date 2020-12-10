Jason’s 12 Days of Christmas: Day 6

It’s funny how you miss the little things.

Pre-Covid I had developed this Christmas ritual that wasn’t necessarily an annual thing but I enjoyed it for a few years. Mostly before we had our daughter and I was able to sneak off like I was just doing errands. Certainly I wasn’t going to—gasp—shop.

In the two weeks or so before Christmas I would pick a day and go to the restaurant McCormick & Schmick’s behind Somerset. It would be lunchtime and I was there for one specific thing... their Reuben sandwich. Aside from Nello’s café in Royal Oak, I can’t think of another Reuben that was better than McCormick & Schmick’s.

Fortified by this delight I would proceed to the mall to do my damage. As in shopping. For my wife. This is where I would procure those fancy shoes with the red soles or a designer purse or jewelry. This was the “Big Gift Mission”, and nothing put me in a more motivated mood to open up the wallet a little than a favorite sandwich and imagining my wife’s reaction that I had once again surprised her with my superlative gift-giving prowess.

Afterward, depending upon how long it took me to pick out something special, I would hit up Ocean Prime across the street for their mouth-watering appetizer Goat Cheese Ravioli, with butter and garlic and I think white wine of some sort. This you can still get. It is worth the trip.

Sadly, McCormick & Schmick’s Reuben you cannot still get. The last time I was by there a few months ago, it appeared to be shuttered, and I sighed. Oh 2020.

But hark! Good news! If you want a Reuben, Nello’s Café in Royal Oak serves a mean one and they’re local. Support your mom ‘n’ pop diners through the holidays!