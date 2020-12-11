A music icon is having a huge party for her milestone birthday and you’re invited!!

She has been making music we know and love for more than 60 years, and she’s also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys. Now, Dionne Warwick is celebrating another milestone, her

80th birthday. She’s throwing a party and you’re cordially invited!

Warwick spoke to Jason Carr about her party/Christmas fundraiser and her legendary career. Warwick said she is hosting an online birthday party, while also bringing some holiday cheer with many special guest and hopes her fans will join in and have some fun. Warwick also talked about her recent rise to Twitter fame with her interesting, yet hilarious, tweets.

Watch the video above to hear how her hit song, “Then Came You”, came about.