Straight No Chaser’s virtual concerts keep a holiday tradition alive

Concerts may look a little bit different in 2020, but a cappella group Straight No Chaser is keeping the holiday spirit alive with their annual Christmas concert. The virtual concert celebrates the holiday, along with the band’s new album “Social Christmasing.”

Kim was able to talk with Seggie Isho, a baritone in the group and a Detroit local.

Isho says that the pandemic effected Straight No Chaser like it did many other bands, and that they wanted to get into the studio as soon as they could. He said they wanted to be sure to put out a holiday album, because this year, more than ever, people could use the cheer. The group was able to put the album together by having every group member record their piece separately from home, then layer together all the individual tracks. Isho says they’re very proud of what they were able to accomplish with it.

“We just wanted to bring some more joy into the world when we really, really need it,” Isho said.

The group has been living in a bubble together in Washington, D.C. so they can put on a virtual concert and perform together in person. They have five shows left this weekend, and you can purchase single or family tickets for the show, which allow you to stream on multiple devices.

Isho says it’s weird not to hear the audience after a song, but that he’s just happy they get to bring music to their fans again this year. He said he gets letters from families saying the holiday concert is their family tradition, and he’s glad not to have to let them down.

The album is out now, and you can find it on most music streaming platforms.

For Music Monday, the group performed an original song that talks about the importance of being around loved ones during the holidays.

To hear Straight No Chaser’s performance and more, watch the video above