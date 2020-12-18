How graffiti is being transformed into beautiful jewelry

Mitch Albom first met with Rebel Nell in 2014, a company that makes the majority of their products out of graffiti. Albom says he was drawn to the company because of their mission to provide employment opportunities to underserved women in Detroit.

Since the pandemic began, Rebel Nell started a nonprofit wing of their organization to protect their employees. TEA, which stands for “Teach, Empower, Achieve,” allows women involved to be able to access a life coach and curriculum coach at all times.

Each piece from Rebel Nell is one of a kind, and is made out of recycled materials. They primarily use fallen street art, but also have pieces made from iconic Detroit buildings like Joe Louis Arena.

“I know it takes a little more effort to shop small, but we hope it’s worth it,” said co-owner Amy Peterson

Since the interview with Albom, they’ve been fortunate enough to be able to increase their hiring, and now have hired 29 women from shelter living situations. They said they hope their story can show how supporting local businesses can directly help people in need.

All of their products are available through Rebel Nell’s website, where you’ll also be able to find a list of retail stores carrying their products.

For more information on Rebel Nell watch the video above.