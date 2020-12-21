These neighborhoods shine bright with holiday light shows

Jump in the car with the family and hit the road! There are a lot of neighborhoods in Metro Detroit that have homes with holiday light shows that are like seeing a professional show. Some of these homes stand out more than the rest. Kila Peeples found a couple of holiday light shows that are worth checking out after hours. One is the Bostick Family home on Sheridan Street in Garden City which has lights dancing to a playlist of songs that range from traditional holiday music to movie soundtracks. Another home Kila went to is the Busch Family light show, where you can see music videos and celebs dancing on a tree during the 45-minute show,

Watch the video above to see how amazing these light shows (and the families that run them) are!!