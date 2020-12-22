39ºF

Live In The D

Try a high-end Christmas Eve dinner this year

Head to Birmingham for a signature box of Japanese inspired food

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Adachi, Takeout Tuesday, Quarantine Eats, Food, Sushi, Holidays

It’s Takeout Tuesday!

Christmas Eve dinner may be smaller but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fancy. Instead of the traditional family dinner, you can step it up with a more high-end dinner.

Adachi Restaurant in Birmingham has a Japanese inspired menu that features sushi and more. This year they have new signature boxes that feature a variety of items from their menu that you can take home and enjoy. Whether it’s a sushi box or a slider and fries box with a Japanese zing you can try it at Adachi.

You can order carryout through DoorDash, Uber eats, or on Adachi’s website. You can also pick up your carryout curbside.

Adachi is located at 325 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: