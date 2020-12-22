Try a high-end Christmas Eve dinner this year

It’s Takeout Tuesday!

Christmas Eve dinner may be smaller but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fancy. Instead of the traditional family dinner, you can step it up with a more high-end dinner.

Adachi Restaurant in Birmingham has a Japanese inspired menu that features sushi and more. This year they have new signature boxes that feature a variety of items from their menu that you can take home and enjoy. Whether it’s a sushi box or a slider and fries box with a Japanese zing you can try it at Adachi.

You can order carryout through DoorDash, Uber eats, or on Adachi’s website. You can also pick up your carryout curbside.

Adachi is located at 325 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009