Get last-minute gifts from this local skin care company

Christmas is this Friday and there is still time to grab a few last-minute gifts, while supporting a local business at the same time. With all of the stresses of the holidays and events of the past year, an at-home spa day would be a great present to give a friend or loved one. Bath Savvy is a family-owned business that makes homemade bath and skin care items using plant-based ingredients. Owner Shannon Reaves joined Tati Amare to discuss her business and the gift sets that are available to purchase. Shannon shared that she learned how to make her soaps, lotions and scrubs from her mother. She said she takes pride in using fresh and organic ingredients like lavender and eucalyptus to not only refresh skin, but also the calm the mind and soul.

Watch the video above to see some of the gift sets that Bath Savvy offers.