What tools are in your gadget graveyard?

Take a look around your home, today for What’s The Buzz we’re talking all about gadgets new and old, and the ones that you want! Joining host Jason Carr to talk about them were Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker, Vanessa Cohen, the founder of the Cohen Brand, and Blaine Fowler, host of 96.3 WDVD’s “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show.”

First up they talked about kitchen gadgets. From the Fry Daddy to the Instant Pot, people have lots of gadgets to help them cook, but which ones do you have? Vanessa is a gadget junkie and says she has all the gadgets and uses them regularly. She even has a ninja chopper. Blaine, on the other hand, has very few gadgets, claiming his favorite is his manual can opener. Mimi says she lives by her air fryer and her Vitamix.

So do you use your gadgets regularly? Or, are they sitting in your gadget graveyard? For Mimi, she has a few tools that have been collecting some dust, including her egg slicer and the onion goggles. Funny enough, Blaine’s wife wears her onion goggles regularly. Even gadget-loving Vanessa had an avocado corer that she rarely uses.

Did you get any new gadgets for the holidays? Vanessa got a new virtual reality system. Blaine got a new guitar he loves rocking out with, while Mimi upgraded to a new iPhone 12.

So what is in your gadget graveyard? To see the full conversation watch the video above. Tune in every Monday for a new “What’s The Buzz.”