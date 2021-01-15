This football icon is the face a new game: an online sports betting website

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Former quarterback Brett Favre played most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, but now he’s back in training for a new game.

He is now the spokesperson for the online sports betting website TwinSpires, which is set to launch in Michigan in January.

Favre spoke to Kim DeGiulio about his new position and what people can expect when they drop a bet on the website.

He also gave his opinion on what’s happening in the NFL playoffs and his prediction on who will play in the “big game” next month.

TwinSpires is backed by Churchhill Downs, the same team behind the Kentucky Derby and home of nearly 150 years of wagering and sporting history in the U.S.

To register your interest to start playing as soon as online sports betting launches here in Michigan, visit TwinSpires.com.

Watch the video above to see the hilarious commercial Favre made for TwinSpires.com.