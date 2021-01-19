No animal should go without what they need -- here’s how you can be sure that doesn’t happen

COVID-19 has left many local families with less to spend, but Michigan Humane is hoping not to let that stop pet owners from providing basic necessities for their pets.

Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, was on Live in the D to explain how you can help local animals in need this winter.

The organization has services to help out struggling owners, with things like a pet food pantry, financial assistance with medical care, and other resources to help make sure pets get what they need.

Chrisman said anyone can give Michigan Humane a call if you ever see a pet in need of support.

She was joined by this week’s pet of the week, an energetic 1-year-old mix named Pippa. Chrisman said Pippa is looking for an active home that can keep up with her, and spend plenty of time playing fetch and running around a large yard.

As the Pet of the Week, Pippa’s adoption fees will be covered by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

To hear more from Chrisman and Pippa about how you can find your own perfect pet, check out the video above.