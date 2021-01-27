Looking to get your children involved in a good cause? Kids can help out at the local animal shelter

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s no secret that most kids love pets, and there’s a way they can take that passion and help local animals up for adoption.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane explained that kids can care for pets by creating a craft for their furry friends, and they can look within Michigan Humane for volunteer opportunities, as well.

For those who are part of a scouting troop, Michigan Humane would love to help you earn animal-focused badges.

Chrisman came on “Live In the D” to talk about all this, and she was joined by this week’s Pet of the Week, a 10-month-old cat named Swiss Miss.

Chrisman said Swiss Miss is very social, and would work well in a house with kids or other pets.

As the Pet of the Week, Swiss Miss’s adoption fees will be covered by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

To hear more from Chrisman and Swiss Miss about how you can find your own perfect pet, check out the video above.