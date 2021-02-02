Will these tools give you the perfect winged eye look?

There are some make up trends that seem easy to achieve. However, when you do it, the desired look comes out looking... less than desirable. The winged eye is a classic look that has been a staple in the fashion industry, now you can get the look too with easy.

Kila Peeples tried a winged eye stamp that she found online to get the hot look. She also tried another way with something that you would normally wear in your hair. Did it work?

Watch the video above to see if Kila got the desired winged eye look.