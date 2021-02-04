Down for meeting someone new? Try a virtual date!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, which is the time when many people are looking for someone to share the special, romantic day. The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed a lot of things down, but dating wasn’t one of them. Dating online or through an app has skyrocketed over the past few months and it’s only getting more popular. Kila Peeples spoke to Priti Joshi, from the app Bumble, to find out more about singles looking for their perfect someone during the pandemic. Joshi said use of the app soared the first few months of 2020 and continue to rise, especially in the colder months.

One way daters are making up for not having the ability to meet in person are through virtual dates. If a person feels like they are ready to seek a date, getting your online profile right is key. Joshi said it is helpful to have a friend or family member to help you set it up because they will offer you honest opinions to list in order to to show you in your best light. Once they have found a person they are comfortable with, the couple often enjoys a fun activity like making dinner together, sampling wines, or watching a movie from the comforts of their own homes.

Watch the video above to hear more about virtual dating in the D.