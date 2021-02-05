An artfully and locally designed celebration in a box

Subscription boxes are huge trend right now. These boxes are generally curated with products like gourmet food and makeup and are delivered straight to your door. Now these boxes are expanding from offering products to offering an experience and that is exactly what you get with a box from Detroit Social Box Collective. They team up with local businesses and offer everything you need for your next gathering. Inside a Detroit Social Box Collective is a curated collection of décor items, food, and gifts, expertly put together by two former event planners. One of those planners, Ryan Abney, joined Tati Amare to talk about what exactly the box offers.

Abney says it all about giving people an easy to way to incorporate design and celebration into their lives. This mission is best exemplified by Detroit Social Box Collective’s current Valentine’s Day box, which offers everything one would need for an artfully designed Valentine’s Day celebration.

Check this box out in the video above.