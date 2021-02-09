Day of Giving event set for Thursday aims to help animals in need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As many animals wait for a perfect forever home, the Michigan Humane will host a Day of Giving Telethon -- and all proceeds will support medical care for animal cruelty, rescue teams and more.

The telethon will be held this Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight on Local 4.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane joined “Live in the D,” where she introduced an adorable dog named Stormy Sky.

Chrisman said the 5-year-old female husky would do well in a household with older children and adults.

For anyone interested in adopting Stormy Sky, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.