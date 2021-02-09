Day of Giving event set for Thursday aims to help animals in need

As many animals wait for a perfect forever home, the Michigan Humane will host a Day of Giving Telethon -- and all proceeds will support medical care for animal cruelty, rescue teams and more.
The telethon will be held this Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight on Local 4.
Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane joined “Live in the D,” where she introduced an adorable dog named Stormy Sky.
Chrisman said the 5-year-old female husky would do well in a household with older children and adults.
For anyone interested in adopting Stormy Sky, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.