Celebrating Black History Month in style

Live in the D is continuing to celebrate Black History Month and the extraordinary people who have impacted your life in a way you may not have thought about: Style!

Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan listed designers and models who have influenced fashion for decades. He mentioned Virgil Abloh who is the creator of the “Off-White” brand. He also mentioned historic designers like Anne Lowe, Willi Smith, and Detroit’s own Tracy Reese. When speaking about models he mentioned Beverly Johnson who was the first African American model to grace the cover of Vogue Magazine and Danielle Luna who was featured on the cover of British Vogue.

Watch the video to learn more including who designed the wedding dress for a former First Lady.