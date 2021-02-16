Feel your eyes straining? Screen time may not be to blame

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

People are spending more time than ever in front of computer screens and their phones.

For those who are experiencing eye strain, it might be easy to assume it’s from all that screen time, but it could also be stemming from other issues.

During February, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Low Vision Awareness Month, Dr. John Jacobi, the clinical Director at Suburban Eye Care, is explaining what problems can occur when your vision is impaired, and how to get it fixed.

Macular degeneration is damage to the retina that makes it harder to see detail, which can make it challenging to drive, read and use electronics. Doctors say it can result in depression.

A low vision doctor can help with macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetes and those who have suffered a stroke.

There are special glasses that can help you with driving and other daily activities.

