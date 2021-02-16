There’s one thing you may be overlooking when it comes to your pet’s health

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

February is National Pet Dental Health Month, and Anna Chrisman was back from Michigan Humane to let Live in the D viewers know about why it’s so important to check in on your pet’s smile.

She said that, as pet parents, sometimes we can forget about our pet’s teeth, but gum disease is quite common in almost any adult animal. Pets need regular dental cleaning and attention, just like people.

To help them out, you can do brushing at home, or talk to a vet about possible dental diets or in-depth cleanings.

Chrisman also introduced us to Pet of the Week, Tommy, a snugly 4-year-old domestic short hair. She described him as incredibly affectionate, and said he loves to be petted and to hang out with his people.

“If you’ve got a chill, laid-back house and you’re looking for a chill, laid-back cat, Tommy’s your boy.” Chrismas said.

As always, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover standard adoption fees for the lucky family who adopts Tommy.

Note: We would like to thank everyone who contributed to last week’s Michigan Humane Telethon. Your contributions have helped protect animals in need from the cold weather months. The event raised more than $500,000 dollars, which goes towards finding pets like Tommy their forever home.