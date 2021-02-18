Did you realize you can get Girl Scout cookies delivered straight to your door?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Friday kicks off Girl Scout cookie season for direct sales and buying these delectable treats -- and supporting the Girl Scouts in our community has never been easier.

The Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan have gotten creative during these trying times.

Junior Girl Scout Aiyana Hearn and Amanda Thomas, with the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan, explained how easy it is to get your favorite cookies this year.

This year, cookies will be available online. You can even opt to have them shipped directly to your home.

You will be able to support a troop in your area when you enter your ZIP code for your order.

You can also order Girl Scout cookies through Grubhub. Families ordering from Scouts they personally know will receive a “Girl delivery.”

For more information, click or tap here.