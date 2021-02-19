This chic East Village restaurant is a Detroit gem

East Village Detroit – Ever walk into a place and think “man, this is chic!” It’s a combination of the food, the atmosphere, and the cocktails. That’s how you feel when you walk into Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, owner Nya Marshall’s first restaurant.

“The concept was born out of... the restaurant boom,” explains Marshall. “I was hearing from lifelong Detroiters, such as myself, that they didn’t really feel welcome in a lot of the new restaurants that were popping up around town, and so I said let’s change it.”

So Marshall, a former engineer with an MBA in Finance, got to work. Opening a restaurant wasn’t exactly what she envisioned for herself 5 years ago, but she is a big foodie and wanted to create a restaurant for Detroiters to relax in and call their own.

“It’s more of a community give-back actually,” says Marshall, “from a Detroiter for Detroiters.”

She called it Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails in homage to the ivy that was on the building when she first acquired it. The ivy predated the over 100-year-old building and keeps coming back year after year. It works to represent the old Detroit, blending and coming together with the new Detroit.

However, It wasn’t all smooth sailing. The restaurant opened up just about 90 days before COVID-19 hit Michigan and shut down the restaurant industry. Through a lot of support from the community and the city, they have been able to survive this past year, and are grateful for all the love and support.

In terms of food, their menu is as diverse as the city of Detroit. It is predominately upscale American fare but has Mediterranean, Latino, and even Asian influences. Popular dishes include their creamy Cajun pasta and their berry and Mezcal wings. As half of their name is “cocktails” you can bet they have a robust list of cocktails including traditional and craft cocktail options.

Everything in the space - the decor, the food, the music, and the cocktails - is all designed to make Detroiters feel comfortable and welcome. As she puts it, “It’s for the fabulous Detroit who loves a great cocktail with a great meal in a fun, fabulous environment.”

Currently, they are open for dine-in service, following the rules and regulations laid out by the Governor. They also have a semi-enclosed heated patio to expand their seating. You can also order carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery through third-party services.

Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails is located at 9215 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit.