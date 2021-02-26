They say you have to try the wings at this Detroit live music joint

Inspired by the sounds of Motown, and a family recipe for BBQ Sauce, They Say started with a bang. It was 2006, and people packed Detroit to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL- that was the day They Say opened its doors.

Terry Payne and his family loved music, specifically the music that came out of the Motor City, and he wanted to celebrate that in the heart of Detroit. So in a brick building, just a few blocks away from The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, he opened his restaurant with a stage for live musical performances.

Photos of famous Motown musicians and family favorites grace the walls. It’s a cozy spot with a relaxed vibe where people can groove to the music. The place did well, so in 2019 they expanded to a second location in Harper Woods.

“Our feel here is kind of like, you know, a modern-day Cheers,” explains Tierra Payne, Terry’s Daughter and co-owner of the restaurants. The restaurant motto “We are one,” is proudly displayed on the walls.

It’s a place to sit down after work, loosen the proverbial tie, have a cocktail, and listen to some music while you chow down on some delicious food.

Speaking of food, their menu is cleverly arranged like a music program, with Opening Acts including loaded potato skins and their popular They Say Wings. with that perfect blend of sweet and tangy BBQ sauce that has just a hint of heat. Entrees include classics like Terry’s burger, Soul Food favorites like blackened salmon, and more jazzed up dishes like their lamb chops. For desserts, they offer giant slices of cake.

Currently, they do not have live music, dues to reduced capacity seating, but they are offering dine-in and to-go. They Say is located at 267 Jos Campau in Detroit, and 17810 Vernier Road in Harper Woods.