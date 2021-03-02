This Takeout Tuesday can feed your whole neighborhood

Whisky Jack’s BBQ is a husband and wife team that loves to cook and bring lots of BBQ to the metro Detroit area in their food truck. The food truck has been open since 2015. The food truck is known for its baby back ribs, tasty chicken, and smoky pulled pork.

You can usually find the Food Truck in Monroe on 1837 North Monroe St. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you want a food truck to come to your neighborhood, you can contact Whisky Jack’s BBQ and set up a date to feed the street.

Watch the video to learn more.