Take the best selfies at this colorful shop

If you are looking to up your selfie game, we have to place for you! Selfie shops are the new trend popping up all over the D. Kila Peeples went to The Selfie Shop in Madison Heights to check out the new rage.

The shop was opened by Mika and Steven Vanderheyden after their company, The Band Ayd Events Group, struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. They said they wanted to find a way to continue to use their equipment and do something people would enjoy. And who doesn’t like to take selfies?! They transformed their warehouse into a multi-room palace dedicated to taking colorful and fun selfies. Individuals and groups can reserve a time where they can take as many selfies as they want, without having to share with other selfie takers.

Watch the video above to see all of the cool rooms you can take your Instagram worthy selfies.