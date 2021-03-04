This donation event is an incredible way for you to get involved, help those in need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This pandemic has been a hardship for many, including local charities that have a mission to help those in need and provide hope.

Here’s a chance for you to get involved.

There’s one charity that’s picking up “Truckloads of Hope,” and helping those in the community.

All 38 Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers are collecting donations of toiletries, socks, underwear, sheets, blankets, and hand sanitizer for their “Truckloads of Hope” event.

All donations will benefit the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen collects these types of donations for their Shower Programs, which assist those who have inadequate shelter. People can take a shower and receive basic necessities from the donations received.

The Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers’ “Truckloads of Hope” will be collecting donations until March 31.

Click or tap here for a full list of helpful items they’d like donated.