The television magician creating an intimate and funny experience at home

Magician Michael Carbonaro is used to leaving people amazed with his comedic timing and his out-of-this-world illusions with his hit show on truTV. Well now he is doing it again, only this time in all new virtual show from space! No, seriously his show is called “Live From Space.” He told Jason Carr that fans of his TV show can expect a similar vibe with his new virtual show, however he says the virtual show is much more intimate.

Carbonaro says it’s, “more of a cocktail party with fans.” The show is suitable for all ages. Carbonaro says families and kids can participate in the live virtual show which just costs 25 dollars. More information can be found on Carbonaro’s website.

He also showed Jason Carr one of his many illusions that he has planned up his sleeve. See it in the video below and let’s just say Jason was beyond shocked.