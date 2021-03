Live In The D kicked off the week by enjoying music from a very talented local singer. Gospel artist, Kenny Lewis, presented a song of inspiration as we all enter a time which he calls “new normalcy” with a song called “He’s Been Good”. Lewis’ new album, “Undefeated”, debuted at #3 on the Billboard charts, an amazing feat as an independent artist.

Watch the video above to hear Kenny Lewis perform “He’s Been Good”.