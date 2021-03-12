Detroit’s Best Building Bracket: After 21,000 votes, the winner is crowned

Well, after five rounds over three weeks and more than 21,000 total votes, we’ve got a winner in our Detroit Best Building Bracket challenge.

Defeating the Albert Kahn Building, the Grand Army of the Republic Building, the top-seeded Guardian Building in the semifinal -- and then the other top-seed, the Fisher Building in the final round -- Detroit’s Best Building is.....

Michigan Central Station!

What a run for the old train depot, now soon-to-be Ford office, beating both of our top seeds and it wasn’t even that close in the end.

Thanks to everyone who participated in this bracket challenge! We’ll have more coming soon. If you have an idea for a bracket, let me know.

Read more: A brief history of Michigan Central Station as historic Detroit train depot prepares for new chapter

Ad

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The final bracket after Round 5: