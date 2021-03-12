Where you can find everything you need to rep Detroit for 313 day

This Saturday March 13th is 313 Day, the unofficial holiday celebrating the city of Detroit. Today Jason got the chance to chat with Chris Gorski, the owner of Detroit GT, a store where you can find all kinds of arts and apparel themed around the city.

Gorski is an illustrator and graphic designer that turned his love for the city into a stylish line of clothes, hats, and more.

He said he grew up in Dearborn Heights and saw the pride people had for the city of Detroit. He knew Detroiters loved to represent the city, so he started out making T-shirts.

What started out as a side hustle has now turned into a full grown business, and some celebrities are even taking notice.

Jimmy Fallon, Michael Bublé, and Nicole Curtis all have shown off some of Gorski’s designs.

He said he takes all his inspiration from Detroiters and the city, particularly in the historic buildings, the music, and the automobiles.

To find out where you can find your own Detroit GT merch, watch the video above.