Check out these surprising ways you can help wildlife this spring

Spring officially begins this weekend, and with the return of warm weather comes more active local wildlife.

The Michigan Wildlife Council has teamed up with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help educate people on the importance of conservation, and on what you can do to protect local ecosystems.

To hear more about what’s being done to protect local species this spring, “Live In the D” host Tati Amare spoke with Rachel Leightner, the wildlife outreach coordinator from the Michigan DNR.

Leightner said that springtime kicks off many of their habitat projects, which are designed to benefit wildlife big and small.

Some of the common practices you might see them working on in the upcoming months include planting food plots, managing water levels and prescribed burns.

Leightner explained that by burning certain parts of Michigan grasslands, they’re able to help promote local plant growth and control invasive species.

As the wildlife returns to Michigan, so do opportunities for bird watching.

Leightner said that some of the best birding is happening right now, as species like red-winged blackbirds, sandhill cranes and woodcocks return on their spring migrations.

If you’re looking for a place to spot some wildlife yourself, Leightner said Pointe Mouillee State Game Area is a great place to start.

But keep your eyes peeled, as there are also plenty of opportunities in backyards and even on downtown streets.

To find out more about how you can help with wildlife conservation, watch the video above.