Are you changing your skincare routine with the season?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Just as the seasons change, so should your skincare routine.

At least, that’s the idea behind this skincare regimen.

Ulli Haslacher, the creator of Pour Moi skincare, spoke with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare about how her products are customized to a specific climate.

Everyone loves anti-aging products, but you need to have the right product based upon your climate, Haslacher said, adding that Detroit has a very different climate than a desert, which means your skin may need a different type of moisturizer.

Pour Moi skincare is an anti-aging product customized just for Detroit’s climate, Halascher said.

She showed how Pour Moi can brighten and tone your skin to give you a look straight from the fountain of youth, by using the company’s three-step process.

You should “dress your skin like you dress yourself,” Haslacher said.

Pour Moi gives you two moisturizers that you can switch out based upon the season. This means you may need to use the polar day cream or the tropical day cream, based on the weather, to hold in all the magic -- giving you great results, Haslacher said.

Ad

To find out more about where you can find products from Pour Moi, watch the video above.