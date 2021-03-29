This project helps Detroit-area restaurants and feeds the community at the same time

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A partnership between the Detroit Free Press and Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers is aiming to make the best of a difficult time.

It’s called Top 10 Cares, and it’s all about connecting struggling restaurants with funds to help them feed local communities.

The Free Press’ VP executive producer of marketing and events, Aaron Velthoven, was joined by Omar Anani, chef and owner of Saffron de Twah, one of the restaurants involved.

The Top 10 Cares initiative sends donations directly to local restaurants, who then deliver healthy, locally sourced meals to community members in need.

The project launched in April 2020, and allowed readers to provide thousands of meals to frontline healthcare workers. Now, the goal is shifting to feed Detroit-area community members who have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Last year, Velthoven said, the group worked with winners of the top 10 best new restaurants program.

Now, they’re working with 10 chefs named the Detroit Food Fighters of 2020. Each have helped give back to their communities, even while their own restaurants were struggling.

Top 10 Cares also partners with Forgotten Harvest, which has been coordinating all the details of helping get food into the community.

Anani said the money he’s gotten to feed the community has helped him keep his doors open.

“It’s really allowed us to keep everyone employed, keep everyone fed, and do more for our community as time goes on,” Anani said.

For more information on how you can help, watch the video above.