Detroit singer is ready for battle on “The Voice”

The battle rounds on “The Voice” are underway and one singer from Detroit is ready to give it her all and sing to get through the next round, Zania Alake.

She spoke with “Live In The D” host, Tati Amare, about her upcoming performance. To prep, she will be doing vocal warm-ups and then vocal rest, a process she learned during the auditions.

Alake has auditioned for the show before, but as it was virtual this year, she decided she would give it one last chance. After her blind audition, she joined Team Legend, having always been a fan of his. Working with Legend, she says, is making her a better artist.

Alake is no stranger to competitions, having been in Local 4′s Super Singer competition back in 2015, but she says she is happy to finally be able to represent Detroit on the national stage. All of these competitions, she says, have helped her improve and win a spot on “The Voice.”

To hear the full interview, watch the video above. See if Zania wins her battle by watching “The Voice”, Mondays at 8 pm on Local 4.