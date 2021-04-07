This Kitten Shower aims to help kittens in need -- and you can help

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring is shower season, and Michigan Humane is celebrating the best way they know how: with a Kitten Shower.

Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, stopped by to invite “Live in the D” viewers to the event.

She was joined by pet of the week Tiger, a 15-year-old snuggle-bug of a cat. Tiger is definitely past her kitten years, but she would love a family she could cuddle up to, and who could provide her plenty of sunbeams to lay in.

She would love living in a quieter, low-traffic home, where she can get plenty of attention from someone who can look out for her.

The Kitten Shower will support Michigan Humane’s Kitten Project, which helps them care for orphaned kittens every year.

Registry opens up Wednesday, and just like with any baby or wedding shower, you can go in and purchase the items these kittens need most. Chrisman said if you purchase an item on the registry, you also receive a voucher for a future adoption.

Ad

As our Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the adoption fees for Tiger, so act fast if you want to take her home.