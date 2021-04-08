Is your lawn the best it can be?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The weather is getting warmer, and the grass is getting greener, which often means it’s time to get out in the yard and spruce things up!

Lawn maintenance can seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be.

It just requires the right size tools for the job.

Jason Carr spoke to “Live in the D” sponsor Weingartz and the company’s owner, Ron Weingartz, to find out about the latest gadgets in the lawn maintenance industry -- and get some advice as to how to best take of care of the lawn this season.

Weingartz, as a company, has been helping people take care of their lawns since 1945. The business is family owned and operated. There are six Weingartz locations in Michigan; five in Metro Detroit.

They sell the top name brands like Makita and Toro. They also have a fully staffed service department that can help repair lawn equipment.

Owner Ron Weingartz said they have something for everyone, from people who are taking care of small lots to those with a large number of acres.

People who are working in smaller lots can take advantage of the newer gadgets on the market, which are made with lithium batteries, Weingartz said.

Lithium battery-powered tools are great because they can service multiple lawn tools. Their downside is that batteries do eventually lose their charge.

Weingartz recommended purchasing equipment that come with two batteries, so you always have one as a backup.

For people who have bigger lots, it might be better to stick to the gas-powered tools, as they come in more heavy-duty sizes. Weingartz also recommended that people with big lots use self-propel mowers because they will help complete lawn-mowing tasks more easily and efficiently.

Speaking of mowers, Weingartz’s top advice for maintaining a perfectly cut lawn is to get the blades sharpened.

Without sharp blades, mowers won’t work to their fullest potential.

Dull blades also ruin the turf, because instead of smoothly cutting, they chop at the ground.

You can get blades sharpened at Weingartz, along with many other services. Visit the website here to learn more.