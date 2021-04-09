This Clarkston restaurant has a massive outdoor patio

Clarkston – Whether you are coming for Sunday brunch, Taco Tuesday, or any other day of the week, you are sure to find something you’ll love at 15th Street Tavern. They have a broad menu covering everything from burgers to steaks to nachos.

While this Clarkston restaurant is fairly new to the scene, opening its doors in May of 2019, the owner, Lindon Palushaj, is no stranger to running a restaurant. He grew up in the food industry with his parents owning a restaurant. Over the years, he and his other family members opened up restaurants of their own. This latest addition actually has a sister restaurant called 24th Street Tavern. Both restaurants are named after the street they are off of, M-15 and M-24, respectively.

The tavern is welcoming and spacious with an industrial-chic design. It’s minimally decorated with lots of windows, giving a very open and clean feel. When COVID-19 hit they drastically expanded their seating capacity by building an adjoining 4-season tent. It’s decorated with bistro lights and greenery right now, and they plan to add more flowers come warmer weather. Recently, they expanded it to offer even more al fresco dining.

To go with their large restaurant are some large portions of food! Some of which got quite popular on social media. Every Tuesday they celebrate Taco Tuesday with a variety of tacos to choose from. They love to have specials that catch people’s attention online since it brings people into their restaurant. If you want a cool drink, check out the Northern Lights Margarita, which changes colors from blue to purple.

For more information, watch the full video above. If you would like to try out 15th Street Tavern, it is located at 10081 S Ortonville Road in Clarkston.