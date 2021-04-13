Beware of certain flowers around your pet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you aren’t already digging around in your garden, you might be soon.

And while the flowers are pretty to look at, some of them could have hidden dangers when it comes to your pets.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane about how to keep your pet safe outdoors this spring.

When it comes to landscaping and pets, they get curious.

Chrisman recommended checking your plants and gardening products.

Plants like tulips, daffodils and irises can be dangerous if ingested by your pet -- and so can certain types of fertilizers you may use.

Chrisman encouraged people to read the labels of their products and talk to gardening experts to make sure that everything you’re planting this spring is safe for your pets.

Chrisman also introduced us to a new cute pet named Sunflower Seed. She is a 9-year-old chihuahua mix in Westland looking for her forever home.

Sunflower Seed is a bit nervous and shy, so she would do better with a patient home, and preferably, older kids.