Can these household items get your car seats clean?

Sometimes there is nothing like a good car wash on a nice day. Well, what about the inside of your vehicle? If you have cloth car seats, you know how messy they can get, especially if you have kids or pets. There are a few ways you can get your seats looking good as new, and the items needed to do so can be found right in your home! Kila Peeples tried three ways to clean her cloth seats, using baby wipes, sparkling water mixed with baking soda, dishwashing liquid also mixed with baking soda. Which ones worked? Which ones didn’t quite make the grade?

Watch the video above to see how clean Kila could get her car seats!