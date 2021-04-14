Live In The D

Give the birds something to sing about with a homemade bird feeder!

Three fun and easy ways to make a bird feeder with items you have in your home!

Kila Peeples
, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: 
Nature
,
Bird feeders
,
DIY
,
Kids
,
Family

Spring is in full swing and the birds are singing! But, they may be singing for their supper. Now you can help them out by making homemade bird feeders. Kila Peeples found three ways kids and families can make bird feeders using items that may already be in your home.

First, you can upcycle your empty tissue paper roll by covering it with a layer of peanut butter, then rolling it in bird seed. You can also mix non-flavored gelatin with bird seed, place it in a mold, and when it is set, hang it outside your window. Not only are you giving birds a treat, but you also get to see the beauty of nature right from the comfort of your home.

Watch the video above to see how you can make your own bird feeder!

