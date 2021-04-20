Looking for a job? All the reasons to consider the YMCA

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’ve all been through a lot this past year, and many people are considering taking a new path in life, such as changing careers.

Others are looking for a job that’s fulfilling, and a “Live in the D” sponsor, The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, has a variety of jobs that can make a difference in your life and the lives of others.

Host Jason Carr was joined by Liza Brown, the Regional Director Of Aquatics, and Maria Diaz, the Membership Experience Director, to talk about some of the open positions at The Y.

So, what’s it like working there?

“It’s like to be around the world,” Diaz said.

She explained that you get to meet so many people from so many different backgrounds and you all impact each other’s lives. As a bonus, she mentioned, you also get to stay in shape.

Free membership to the gym is just one of the many perks of working at the YMCA. They also offer flexible work hours, discounts on their services (like child care), retirement and health benefits.

Currently, they are looking for lifeguards and swim instructors, among other positions.

“As long as you can swim a few laps, and you are comfortable in the water, we will train you,” Brown said.

Another great opportunity they are looking to fill is for camp counselors. You will get to work with children and have a fun summer, The Y said.

Right now, they are hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

To learn more about the jobs and career opportunities working at the YMCA, click or tap here.