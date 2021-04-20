Looking to help animals in need? Here’s how you can

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week marks National Volunteer Appreciation Week, so it’s a great time to say thanks to all the volunteers, including those at Michigan Humane.

Anna Chrisman was back on “Live in the D” to share all about how you can get involved.

Today’s Pet of the Week is Linda, a 4-year-old pitbull mix who is looking for an active and loving forever home. She’s the type of dog that would much prefer belly rubs to sitting still for a TV interview. With a hound-like nose, Linda loves to sniff for everything, and definitely needs a family that can keep up with her.

Volunteers are critical -- at all sorts of organizations, but also Michigan Humane. They’re what make our world go round.

There are so many ways to get involved, facilities to support, and tasks to help keep operations running. There’s daily enrichment, taking dogs like Linda out for walks or giving cats the affection they need.

The group is also always in need of fosters, as Michigan Humane has a robust foster program -- maximizing the support for as many animals as possible, and helping to give animals a break from the shelter.

Host Jason Carr said he volunteered in Genesee County and found it rewarding. He got his dog of 13 years from his experience there.

As our pet of the week, Linda’s adoption fees will be covered by the Mike Morse Law Firm.