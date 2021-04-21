Takeout with Chive Kitchen perfect for Earth Day

Earth week is in full swing and seeing all the green might be inspiring you to eat more greens. You can easily do that at Chive Kitchen in Farmington. They make beautiful and hearty plant-based meals that are hand made from scratch. Sarah Sustekova, manager at Chive Kitchen, talked to Tati Amare about how to order from Chive Kitchen and what is available for takeout.

Chive Kitchen is known for making vegan meals. Their meals are prepared fresh from scratch by a small team with seasonal ingredients. On the menu you will find a variety of foods like salads, sandwiches, and pastas. Some of these menu items come in sizes big enough for the whole family. Since their team is small, they only take orders ahead of time and require a 24-hour notice.

Along with making beautiful and delicious vegan meals, Chive Kitchen likes to help people celebrate special moments. Their restaurant is currently available for small events and private parties. They also can help cater events like showers and weddings.