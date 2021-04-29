How to get in on all the fun of the Kentucky Derby from home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The most exciting two minutes in sports is this Saturday: the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky.

While you may not be able to be at Churchill Downs where the horses make their run for the roses, you can still get in on the excitement.

Kim DeGuilio spoke with Andrew Brown from TwinSpires about how to get in on the action.

The Kentucky Derby is deemed the most prestigious American horse race, and Churchhill Downs is a landmark. This year marks the 100th consecutive year of the event.

Brown said the favorite to win this Saturday’s race is an undefeated horse named Essential Quality, but anything can happen. You can get in on the fun by looking at the names of the great racers and betting on your favorites.

Brown mentioned some of the cool racer’s names like Midnight Bourbon, Soup and Sandwich and Hot Rod Charlie, whose trainer is from Dearborn.

You can watch the Kentucky Derby live on Local 4 this Saturday.