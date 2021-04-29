This former pro-athlete took his skills from the gridiron to the grill

Many of us have been cooking at home more than ever, and keeping meals interesting can be a challenge. There is new inspiration now from an unexpected source. Derrell Smith is a former pro-athlete who took his skills off the field and into the kitchen. He has a show called Mad Good Food where he takes comfort food and kicks it up a few notches. Smith spoke to Tati Amare about the new show, and about how he turned his love of cooking into a new career. He also showed a couple of dishes that he highlights on the show, including the one that started his cooking venture, meatballs.

Watch the video above to learn more about Derrell Smith and his Mad Good Food.